Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: LSU by 6 ½
Quick Hit: Win this one and they’re going to start calling Tom Herman “Big Game Tom.” His Longhorns are 8-2 as underdogs against the spread with five straight-up wins when picked to lose: against West Virginia and Missouri in 2017 and TCU, Oklahoma and Georgia in 2018. Two big reasons Herman might pull off another upset: One, he’s got the better quarterback in the matchup in Sam Ehlinger. Two, LSU’s remade offense is still unproven against legit competition. OK, cool. Hook ’Em.
Matter's Pick: Texas 27, LSU 24