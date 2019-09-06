Subscribe for 99¢
Week 2 preview: Texas A&M-Clemson, LSU-Texas top the slate

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC

Line: LSU by 6 ½

Quick Hit: Win this one and they’re going to start calling Tom Herman “Big Game Tom.” His  Longhorns are 8-2 as underdogs against the spread with five straight-up wins when picked to lose: against West Virginia and Missouri in 2017 and TCU, Oklahoma and Georgia in 2018. Two big reasons Herman might pull off another upset: One, he’s got the better quarterback in the matchup in Sam Ehlinger. Two, LSU’s remade offense is still unproven against legit competition. OK, cool. Hook ’Em.

Matter's Pick: Texas 27, LSU 24