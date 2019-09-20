Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX
Line: Wisconsin by 3½
Quick Hit: Michigan squeezed the cheese out of Wisconsin 38-13 last year, the Badgers’ worst loss under Paul Chryst. But fortunes have flipped. The Wolverines now look shaky, especially on offense. Wisconsin has been unstoppable through two weeks. The most popular stat of the week is Jim Harbaugh’s record as an underdog at Michigan: 0-6, dating back to his debut game in 2015. That streak includes a 24-10 loss at Wisconsin two years ago. The Wolverines have the talent to make a playoff run, but something isn’t clicking so far — not like they are at Wisconsin.
Matter's Pick: Wisconsin 21, Michigan 17