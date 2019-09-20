Subscribe for 99¢
College Football Picks: Michigan tries to change narrative

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center, reacts looking up at the scoreboard in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX

Line: Wisconsin by 3½  

Quick Hit: Michigan squeezed the cheese out of Wisconsin 38-13 last year, the Badgers’ worst loss under Paul Chryst. But fortunes have flipped. The Wolverines now look shaky, especially on offense. Wisconsin has been unstoppable through two weeks. The most popular stat of the week is Jim Harbaugh’s record as an underdog at Michigan: 0-6, dating back to his debut game in 2015. That streak includes a 24-10 loss at Wisconsin two years ago. The Wolverines have the talent to make a playoff run, but something isn’t clicking so far — not like they are at Wisconsin.

Matter's Pick: Wisconsin 21, Michigan 17