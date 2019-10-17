Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 21
Quick Hit: For the first time since 2008, Missouri is favored by at least 20 points in a conference road game. That says a lot about the current state of the Commodores, whose five losses have come by 24, 18, 28, 25 and 24 points. It’s homecoming at Vandy, but considering recent crowds at Vanderbilt Stadium and Missouri fans’ thirst for honky tonks and hot chicken, the Tigers might have more black and gold in Nashville.
Vandy has the playmakers to keep this one competitive, but there will be no stopping a Missouri offense coming off its most complete performance against Ole Miss — the same Ole Miss defense that held Vandy to two field goals earlier this month.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 13