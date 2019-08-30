QUESTION: Dylan Carlson is smokin' hot at Memphis. Why would the Cardinals be considering anything other than getting him up here and getting him into the lineup ASAP? Bader hitting a buck-ninety-eight doesn't cut it.
GORDO: Well, Randy Arozarena is hot at Memphis, too, and unlike Carlson he's on the 40-man roster. Just a few weeks back fans were ready to storm the gates of Busch Stadium to demand his promotion. Jose Martinez is killing the ball on his rehab assignment, so he deserves some work here, too. Lane Thomas was hot at Memphis, then he hit well when he got the shot in St. Louis before he suffered the broken wrist. Tyler O'Neill gave the team a lift earlier and both Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz can play in the outfield too. So the line of outfielders is long.
There is no need to rush Carlson. His time would be better spent in the Arizona Fall League.