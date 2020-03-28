NO OFFENSE, BUT HOW BAD IS THIS OUTFIELD?

COMMENT: Strikeout specialists O’Neill and Bader along with Fowler has got to be the worst Cardinals outfield in modern history -- at least offensively.
GORDO: That assumes that those three are in the outfield and those three don't elevate their production.
I have maintained all along that the outfield could remain fluid this seson. Perhaps Tommy Edman, Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson could start in the outfield.
Follow-up: Why don't Cardinals coaches tell Bader: "Every other or third at bat, you’re bunting"? Wouldn't that result in improved on-base percentage?
GORDO: I believe he should at least show bunt in every single game. He can apply a lot of pressure on fielders by becoming even halfway decent at bunting. And if that helps him see more fastballs, all the better.
