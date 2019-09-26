Subscribe for 99¢
No. 5 Ohio State will be facing inspired underdog in Huskers

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks for an open receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC

Line: Ohio State by 18

Quick Hit: There are two things that are surprising about this game. One, it will mark the first time ESPN’s “College GameDay” visits Lincoln since 2007. That’s nearly a 12-year absence from one of college football’s great home environments. Two, the Buckeyes are only favored by 18 points. Really, Vegas? Yes, this game was close last year, but Scott Frost still doesn’t have a defense and Ohio State now has one — and an offense that won’t be stopped in Lincoln, Columbus or anywhere in between.

Matter's Pick: Ohio State 42, Nebraska 20

