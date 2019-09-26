Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Ohio State by 18
Quick Hit: There are two things that are surprising about this game. One, it will mark the first time ESPN’s “College GameDay” visits Lincoln since 2007. That’s nearly a 12-year absence from one of college football’s great home environments. Two, the Buckeyes are only favored by 18 points. Really, Vegas? Yes, this game was close last year, but Scott Frost still doesn’t have a defense and Ohio State now has one — and an offense that won’t be stopped in Lincoln, Columbus or anywhere in between.
Matter's Pick: Ohio State 42, Nebraska 20