Subscribe for 99¢
Big 12 slate has potential title game preview with Baylor-OU

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) carries past Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr., linebacker O'Rien Vance and defensive back Lawrence White, from left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC

Line: Oklahoma by 10

Quick Hit: Baylor seems like one of those teams of destiny, surviving one close call after another. The Sooners nearly blew their playoff hopes to bits last week against Iowa State and need to recapture their defense from the season’s first half to stay in contention for the Big 12 crown. Much like Kansas State, Baylor doesn’t mind winning ugly. And we all remember what happened when Oklahoma went to Manhattan, Kan. 

Matter's Pick: Oklahoma 34, Baylor 31