Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Oklahoma by 10
Quick Hit: Baylor seems like one of those teams of destiny, surviving one close call after another. The Sooners nearly blew their playoff hopes to bits last week against Iowa State and need to recapture their defense from the season’s first half to stay in contention for the Big 12 crown. Much like Kansas State, Baylor doesn’t mind winning ugly. And we all remember what happened when Oklahoma went to Manhattan, Kan.
Matter's Pick: Oklahoma 34, Baylor 31