Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Penn State by 3½
Quick Hit: Penn State, welcome to the 2019 season. The Nittany Lions have feasted on a weak early-season schedule but finally get to bite into some red meat. First, one-loss Iowa on the road, then one-loss Michigan at home, followed by trips to Michigan State and unbeaten Minnesota. Penn State can challenge Wisconsin and Ohio State for having the best defense in the Big Ten but needs to pass a few more tests before earning that title. Iowa is coming off the most Big Ten-esque Big Ten game of the season, a 10-3 loss to Michigan, but tends to play well at home in these kind of matchups. Iowa is just 3-8 as a home underdog over the last decade but 6-4-1 against the spread.
Matter's Pick: Penn State 20, Iowa 13