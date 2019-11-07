Kickoff: 11 a.m., ABC
Line: Penn State by 6 ½
Quick Hit: Are the Golden Gophers for real? Not so much according to the College Football Playoff committee, which slotted unbeaten Minnesota No. 17, behind six two-loss teams. Credit P.J. Fleck’s team for winning close games, but narrow victories over South Dakota State, Frenso State and Georgia Southern count as stains on the credentials. The Nittany Lions and their elite rush defense will smother the Gophers all day.
Matter's Pick: Penn State 31, Minnesota 17