Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX
Line: Ohio State by 17½
Quick Hit: The Nittany Lions are still hanging around the playoff rankings and would all but clinch the Big Ten East with an upset in Columbus, but don’t count on it. The last three matchups have been decided by five points, but these Buckeyes are out to prove they’re the nation’s best team and have a quarterback in Josh Fields playing catch up in the the Heisman Trophy race. Oh, and Chase Young, arguably the nation’s best player, returns for the Buckeyes this week.
Matter's Pick: Ohio State 38, Penn State 17