NO PETRO, NO CUP?

QUESTION: What are the Blues' chances of winning a Stanley Cup again if Alex Pietrangelo comes back, and how much do those chances decrease if he leaves as a free agent?
BENFRED: The Blues have played a lot of hockey, and they have had a lot of different captains, and only one has led them to the promised land. I don't count that as a random thing.
Craig Berube's promotion was huge. Jordan Binnington's breakout was huge.
But to shrug off or minimize Alex Pietrangelo's leadership and example as the leader of the team would be a mistake.
I wish I could put a number on it, like you asked. I'm sure the Blues do, too. That would make this ongoing story line a lot easier to navigate for Doug Armstrong.
The Blues want Petro back. They will be competitive in their pursuit. But they might not be able or willing to win the bidding, and if that's what is most important to him, he might be gone. But I remain unconvinced that pure contract amount is the most important to him. It might be to his agents, but hopefully they don't influence his final decision more than he does.
I think other factors, like the chance to win more championships with the Blues, are going to be considered. One look at the team the Blues beat in the finals last season, the Bruins, proves there are great teams -- annually -- that are great because key leaders are willing to take a little bit less in a salary-cap league to reap the rewards of being in contention -- real contention -- every year.
The Blues have done a good job of preparing for life without Petro if that comes. Colton Parayko's future is so bright. But Pietrangelo did what no Blues captain has done in the past, and he's playing great hockey. The Blues must do what they can to keep him, and he should consider what the Blues -- and life in St. Louis -- can offer him on top of pure salary.
