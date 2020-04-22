NO PETRO, NO PROBLEM FOR 'D'?
NO PETRO, NO PROBLEM FOR 'D'?

Blues take on Penguins at home

Colton Parayko controls the puck and helps kill a penalty in the Nov. 30 game vs. Pittsburgh. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

COMMENT: Maybe letting the Captain go and moving on to give Parayko the reins is best for the future of the team. Parayko is a unique, one of a kind talent, and if the choice for the future is between him and Pietrangelo, it has to be Colton. Alex Pietrangelo is a great player and he should seek all the money he can get. He just may have to get it in Toronto.

JT: As much as it would hurt to lose a player like Pietrangelo, I do think the Blues would have a highly-representative defensive corps. I think good enough to be a contender:

Scandella-Parayko

Dunn-Faulk

Gunnarsson-Bortuzzo

Mikkola as the seventh?

To a follow-up comment about the possibility of Pietrangelo playing for the Maple Leafs, JT replied:

Not sure if Toronto has the cap room to pull it off. I think they might have to make some roster adjustments to do so. They have $76.9 million committed to next season's cap according to CapFriendly.com, which is the third-highest total in the league behind Arizona's $79.9 million and the Blues' $79.4 million. They also have 10 players with contracts scheduled to expire after this season as either unrestricted or restricted free agents — although none of the 10 are star players.
 
But I'm sure it would be less painful for Blues fans having Pietrangelo in the Eastern Conference.
