NO PETRO, NO PROBLEM FOR 'D'?

COMMENT: Maybe letting the Captain go and moving on to give Parayko the reins is best for the future of the team. Parayko is a unique, one of a kind talent, and if the choice for the future is between him and Pietrangelo, it has to be Colton. Alex Pietrangelo is a great player and he should seek all the money he can get. He just may have to get it in Toronto.
JT: As much as it would hurt to lose a player like Pietrangelo, I do think the Blues would have a highly-representative defensive corps. I think good enough to be a contender:
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Gunnarsson-Bortuzzo
Mikkola as the seventh?
To a follow-up comment about the possibility of Pietrangelo playing for the Maple Leafs, JT replied:
