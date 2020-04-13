NO POWER IN THE PIPELINE?
NO POWER IN THE PIPELINE?

Allen Craig hits his first inning home run during Game 3 of the World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on Friday, October 21, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Watched a replay last week of the 2011 Cardinals. The lineup included Pujols, Berkman, Holliday, Craig and Freese. What struck me was how much more power that team had compared to last year's Cardinals. Can't see that power potential any time soon in the Cardinals future, can you?

GOOLD: Different game for sure. Different emphasis building the team. And, no, there's not power like that coming because there's not an Albert Pujols around every corner, or a Matt Holliday.

But it wasn't like people saw David Freese coming as a World Series MVP or power threat. To be fair, David Freese has one season with at least 20 homers. Matt Carpenter has four of those seasons. That's twice as many by himself as Freese and Allen Craig (above) have combined.

