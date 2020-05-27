NO QUESTION — BLUES ARE MOTIVATED

To a question about whether the Blues had conditioning concerns related to any of their players, JT replied:
JT: This is a pretty motivated and pretty mature team. And defending the Cup is important to them. So I wouldn't expect anybody to return to practice grossly out of shape. They have received regular workout instructions from the strength and conditioning staff. Granted, some players might put more into working out during the quarantine than others. But I think the small group workouts will help the players fine-tune their game.
As for the family men, I'm sure Pietrangelo got enough time away from the triplets to get his work in.
