NO QUESTION — BLUES ARE MOTIVATED
0 comments

NO QUESTION — BLUES ARE MOTIVATED

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Blues host Dallas Stars

 Jaden Schwartz battles to control the puck against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 29 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

To a question about whether the Blues had conditioning concerns related to any of their players, JT replied:

JT: This is a pretty motivated and pretty mature team. And defending the Cup is important to them. So I wouldn't expect anybody to return to practice grossly out of shape. They have received regular workout instructions from the strength and conditioning staff. Granted, some players might put more into working out during the quarantine than others. But I think the small group workouts will help the players fine-tune their game.

As for the family men, I'm sure Pietrangelo got enough time away from the triplets to get his work in.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports