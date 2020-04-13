NO REFUNDS ON TICKETS?

QUESTION: Why have the Cardinals not refunded money for the games that haven’t been played (Opening Day, specifically)? Doesn’t this amount to stealing?
GOOLD: Because those games aren't cancelled yet. They are postponed. It's not stealing. It's fine print. And it's lousy, and it's not great for the ticket-buyers, but it's why the teams are trying to play as many games as possible this year and why they are using the language they are: postponed, not cancelled. The games in London were cancelled. And those tickets were refunded, for example.
Follow-up: I understand the language on the tickets, about postponement vs. cancellations. Opening day tickets should be held to a higher standard, relative to the higher price we paid for them.
GOOLD: I understand what you're saying, and you're not wrong. You're just not going to overcome the language of the tickets. I have received a lot of emails in the past few weeks that demand that MLB and the owners:
• Take care of MiLB players, like they should.
• Take care of game-day staff at ballpark, even if they're not club employees and are hired by another party.
• Refund all ticket purchases.
I get it. I do. Baseball owners make a lot of money and are worth a lot of money and as a billions-of-dollars industry should do whatever is possible to help as many people at this time as possible.
This is a difficult financial time for everyone, businesses and citizens. One of the great newspapers has been reduced to four staff members. It's public knowledge that the Post-Dispatch will have some adjustments coming in the next few weeks because of the financial implications of reduced ad revenue. Heck, some have started this week. Getting a refund on tickets purchased would be a great help to many, many families who now find themselves in a different financial situation than a month ago, two months ago, Christmas time, whenever.
That said, none of the above things being asked about include what the Cardinals do with their own full-time employees, like ballpark operations, analytics department, and the coaches and scouts and support staff in baseball operations. On and on. The more we pull this thread the more baseball looks like another business trying to cope with the situation. And that means making the decisions they're allowed to make and using "postponed" when possible.
I purchased tickets to two concerts. Neither of which is happening. It's possible neither happens, ever. But they're postponed. Not cancelled. So, I wait. It's not ideal. And I'd like to champion the refunds, I would. But I can't fault a business doing what it's permitted to do.
