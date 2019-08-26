QUESTION: 32 games plus playoffs to go, and Molina is still overworked. Wieters should have caught at least once this past week, don't you think?
COMMISH: Molina has had plenty of time off this summer. He is very fresh. Wieters will catch a game in Saturday's doubleheader.
You'll notice how good the pitching has been in this recent stretch. It's because Molina is back. Wieters has done well. Molina has done better — and he's starting to swing the bat well, too. He'll play almost every game if that's what it takes.
Follow-up: How do you think the rest of the season will go with the outfield like it is? Will the starters get more rest leading up to the playoffs?
COMMISH: I don't rest anybody now that doesn't need it. Ozuna has had plenty of rest already on the IL. Fowler might need a day or so, but everybody else is full bore, including Molina, who also has had plenty of rest this summer. Outfield is Ozuna, Bader and Fowler until further notice. You may see a different look in one or both of the doubleheader games this weekend.