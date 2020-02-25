NO ROOM FOR SOSA?

QUESTION: Reports are that Edmundo Sosa has looked impressive so far, but how does he make the team with Tommy Edman and Brad Miller in front of him?
BENFRED: Good question. Hard to see it. Remember that Ravelo was pulled back from an overseas contract, suggesting the Cards have plans for him. The 26th roster spot gives some more flexibility, but someone decent is going to miss out.
Times looking tough for my guy Yairo Munoz, but I'm not giving up on him just yet. Everybody wanted to dismiss him last season, when Drew Robinson was the flavor of spring. We saw how that turned out, though Miller is a much more proven player than Robinson.