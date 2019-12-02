QUESTION: Is a third base upgrade (Moustakas) out of the picture because of their faith in Carp? Is Ozuna only signing for 5 yrs? Which I would imagine the Cards would say no thanks to. Is a starting pitcher in the discussion? Do they wait till Spring Training to determine their needs?
Editor's note: Moustakas left the market Monday, signed by the Cincinnati Reds.
GOOLD: 1) The Cardinals have been very public saying Matt Carpenter is their 3B. Pending another move that moves Carpenter elsewhere -- LF? -- then don't expect much action for them at the hot corner. That conversation has drifted from the start of the offseason.
2) No. He'll seek that. And he should. There are examples where other outfielders like him got that much as a free agent, even more. Doesn't mean he'll get that.
3) Yes. Starting pitching is in the discussion. It has to be. The market welcomes that and the Cardinals' situation does too, especially as they get clarity in the coming weeks.
4) They know some of their needs now. They know their wants. Of course, spring training will bring clarity to all of it as well. So, they'll assess their wants now, and then evaluate their needs in spring training. That's standard for all teams, candidly.