NO SECRETS ABOUT TRADING PHAM

QUESTION: Watching this Cardinals outfield, it's easy to miss Tommy Pham. Has there been anything discovered since that trade that shed more light on why the Cardinals really dealt him?
BENFRED: I know everyone likes to have a secret-agenda argument with Pham, and there were times he rubbed some the wrong way with his comments, but it really boils down to the Cardinals having a logjam of outfielders and thinking he wasn't going to keep playing at a high level for that much longer in his career, in part because of his age, his injury history, and his eye condition.
When he's stayed healthy, he's proved that wrong, and the Cardinals' willingness to bet on other outfielders in their system have been unfulfilling bets to this point.
That bet is not playing out very well. Pham has had some injury issues since he's left, but most have been related to getting hit by pitches, not his body (or eyes) failing him.
