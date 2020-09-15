 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NO SECRETS ABOUT TRADING PHAM
0 comments

NO SECRETS ABOUT TRADING PHAM

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cards and Cubs battle in the hot series finale Sunday night

Cards Tommy Pham is congratulated after he scored in the sixth inning on Sunday, June 17, 2018, during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Watching this Cardinals outfield, it's easy to miss Tommy Pham. Has there been anything discovered since that trade that shed more light on why the Cardinals really dealt him?

BENFRED: I know everyone likes to have a secret-agenda argument with Pham, and there were times he rubbed some the wrong way with his comments, but it really boils down to the Cardinals having a logjam of outfielders and thinking he wasn't going to keep playing at a high level for that much longer in his career, in part because of his age, his injury history, and his eye condition.

When he's stayed healthy, he's proved that wrong, and the Cardinals' willingness to bet on other outfielders in their system have been unfulfilling bets to this point.

That bet is not playing out very well. Pham has had some injury issues since he's left, but most have been related to getting hit by pitches, not his body (or eyes) failing him.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports