NO SENSE OF URGENCY FROM THE FRONT OFFICE?
0 comments

NO SENSE OF URGENCY FROM THE FRONT OFFICE?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak (left) and general manager Michael Girsch, before a game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Last year the Cardinals front office acted with a sense of urgency (except at the deadline) and the team made the NLCS. Now it seems like that urgency has dissipated and it is back to the “hope for a hot streak” model. What will it take to light that fire again and get more than one season of focused spending to boost the roster for a few years?

GORDO: The pandemic shutdown could cost this franchise in excess of $100 million, so fans will have to brace for the likelihood that the Cardinals will reduce payroll like most other teams next year. All the familiar debates about the franchise's immediate future no longer apply.

If the next wave (Carlson, Knizner, Gorman and Montero) turn out to be legit position players, then they could combine with all the good young pitching and put this franchise is a pretty good place. If they don't pan out, there could be some turbulence because this franchise will need production from entry-level talent to make the numbers work.

To a follow-up comment about the Cardinals' front office and its spotty success with offseason moves in recent years, Gordo replied:

There's no question that the front office's asset management in recent years has not been the best. You pay a big, big price for Marcell Ozuna, get just an OK return and then let him walk. Go down the list of outfield trades (Pham, Mercado, Piscotty, Arozarena perhaps) and it's not a pretty picture. And,, of course, there are still multiple contracts that put dead or near-dead money on the payroll.

If the next wave of position players (Carlson, Knizner, Gorman, Montero) can play, that and the young pitching should get the team through. But they have to come through because like most teams the Cardinals will tighten up budgeting in a post-pandemic world.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports