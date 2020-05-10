NO SENSE OF URGENCY FROM THE FRONT OFFICE?

QUESTION: Last year the Cardinals front office acted with a sense of urgency (except at the deadline) and the team made the NLCS. Now it seems like that urgency has dissipated and it is back to the “hope for a hot streak” model. What will it take to light that fire again and get more than one season of focused spending to boost the roster for a few years?
GORDO: The pandemic shutdown could cost this franchise in excess of $100 million, so fans will have to brace for the likelihood that the Cardinals will reduce payroll like most other teams next year. All the familiar debates about the franchise's immediate future no longer apply.
If the next wave (Carlson, Knizner, Gorman and Montero) turn out to be legit position players, then they could combine with all the good young pitching and put this franchise is a pretty good place. If they don't pan out, there could be some turbulence because this franchise will need production from entry-level talent to make the numbers work.
To a follow-up comment about the Cardinals' front office and its spotty success with offseason moves in recent years, Gordo replied:
There's no question that the front office's asset management in recent years has not been the best. You pay a big, big price for Marcell Ozuna, get just an OK return and then let him walk. Go down the list of outfield trades (Pham, Mercado, Piscotty, Arozarena perhaps) and it's not a pretty picture. And,, of course, there are still multiple contracts that put dead or near-dead money on the payroll.
If the next wave of position players (Carlson, Knizner, Gorman, Montero) can play, that and the young pitching should get the team through. But they have to come through because like most teams the Cardinals will tighten up budgeting in a post-pandemic world.
