NO SIZZLE IN ST. LOUIS?
NO SIZZLE IN ST. LOUIS?

Cardinals host a virus-delayed opening day against the Pirates

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty continues to wear his Black Lives Matter t-shirt during warm-ups before the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates to open the virus-delayed baseball season on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Flaherty changed into his jersey right before taking the field to pitch. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

COMMENT: This whole Covid situation has made me realize how big a problem the Cards have with regards to star power. Even before this latest shutdown, after the first 5 games I saw how getting out of the daily baseball habit had made me reevaluate things. They just don't have players that I want to watch. Flaherty's about it. Sometimes Waino, just to see if a former star will beat back Father Time that day. Otherwise they've got no one who is going to draw me to the TV.

GOOLD: This was something discussed earlier with the general sense of the team and their search for a star, for some sizzle. They have a standout player in Paul Goldschmidt, a rising star in Jack Flaherty, and a handful of All-Stars.

Yet, in some corners of Cardinals Nation it does seem like there's not enough appeal there -- maybe they want newness, maybe the length of time some of the players have been around contribute to that.

Maybe there's Redbird Fatigue.

Photo: Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty warms up in his "Black Lives Matter" T-shirt before the Cardinals' season opener on July 24. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen) 

