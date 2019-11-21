Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Line: Navy by 3 ½
Quick Hit: This much we’ve learned this season: The American Athletic Conference is a heck of a lot more fun than the similarly named ACC. Between Memphis, SMU, UCF, Navy, Tulane, Cincinnati and Houston, the league boasts seven teams averaging at least 30 points per game. This one figures to have plenty of fireworks, too. Navy is coming off a humbling loss at Notre Dame, but a suspect Mustang defense figures to struggle with all the cut blocks and option plays they’ll see in Annapolis.
Matter's Pick: Navy 34, SMU 27