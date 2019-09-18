QUESTION: Is Jose Martinez in jeopardy of losing a place on the postseason roster if he does not start swinging a better bat?
BENFRED: We had this debate in the press box recently. He needs to help himself here in the final games, to make it a no-brainer. The other thing to consider, and I'm serious about this, is his role on the team morale. He's the post-game DJ after wins. He is one of the best teammates you will find. Before Marcell Ozuna broke out with his home run and double on Monday, guess who was giving him swing advice in the clubhouse before the game? Jose Martinez. If he's not on the postseason roster, the Cardinals should make sure he's with the team. I think he makes it.