QUESTION: No Yadi. No Ozuna. No Hicks. Bader can barely hit his weight. And Carp looks like a dead man walking out there. Who in the heck are we supposed to get excited about watching over the Cardinals' final two months?
GORDO: Molina and Ozuna will return before the summer is out. And obviously this team needs Paul Goldschmidt to at least resemble the hitter he was in Arizona. And I don't mind seeing Munoz play more.
Follow-up: Will the injuries be used as an excuse if Cards miss the playoffs?
GORDO: Injuries are a part of the deal. The big story with the Cardinals is the number of key players who have failed to perform anywhere near their expected level. There are no easy excuses for that.