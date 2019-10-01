Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . Carlos Martinez never started a game?
Back in January, when Shildt said he had five No. 1s, and John Brebbia said the Cards had two starting rotations worth of pitchers, even then Carlos Martinez was perhaps the best starting talent in the organization. Yes, Miles Mikolas was coming off an All-Star season, and even though Flaherty had struggled in September, he was destined for awesomeness. But Carlos had the stuff of dreams.
He came to camp with a body not prepared to pitch. Injuries and setbacks led to the decision of making him a reliever … instead of trying to re-build his arm back up for starter's innings. And so, Carlos didn't start a game for the first season of his career (he even started one game as a 2013 rookie). All 48 appearances came out of the bullpen – 38 of those games, he finished the game. For the season, his ERA was 3.17.
Clearly, he was an important if not integral part of the pen. But perhaps if he had been able to start games, the Cards wouldn't have needed all 162 games to clinch the division title.
Regardless, here they are – division champs for the first time since 2015.
Off to Atlanta.