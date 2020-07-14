NO SURE THING WITH CARDS OFFENSE?

QUESTION: Where did the "sure things" go? The Cardinals used to roll out Pujols, Holliday, Berkman and Beltran. Now it's Goldschmidt and question marks.
BENFRED: A Good Man is Hard to Find is my favorite short story, a grim but unforgettable tale from Flannery O'Connor.
A Sure Thing is Hard to Find is a totally fair complaint about the current state of the Cardinals' offense. It's heavy on the hope. It has many fingers crossed.
If it doesn't get some good breaks, this season could be a short story, and I'm not talking about the 60 games.
But consider inching Paul DeJong toward your Goldschmidt sure-thing zone. He's locked and loaded. If there's one Cardinals hitter who would suffer most from a missed season, it's the shortstop.
