NO SURE THING WITH CARDS OFFENSE?
0 comments

NO SURE THING WITH CARDS OFFENSE?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
NLDS Cardinals Braves Baseball

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong lines a hit during Game 2 of the NLDS vs. Atlanta last October. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Where did the "sure things" go? The Cardinals used to roll out Pujols, Holliday, Berkman and Beltran. Now it's Goldschmidt and question marks.

BENFRED: A Good Man is Hard to Find is my favorite short story, a grim but unforgettable tale from Flannery O'Connor.

A Sure Thing is Hard to Find is a totally fair complaint about the current state of the Cardinals' offense. It's heavy on the hope. It has many fingers crossed.

If it doesn't get some good breaks, this season could be a short story, and I'm not talking about the 60 games.

But consider inching Paul DeJong toward your Goldschmidt sure-thing zone. He's locked and loaded. If there's one Cardinals hitter who would suffer most from a missed season, it's the shortstop.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports