QUESTION: Do you think we'll see a surprising trade off the 25-man roster to improve the team elsewhere?
GOOLD: Mozeliak dismissed this idea swiftly when I brought it up to him. The question/theory I posed was this: That a 2011- or 2014-style trade would make the most sense for this 2019 team, especially as the front office took the fence-sitter stance. They could try a little addition by subtraction and rearrange the roster for a new look, a new vibe, a new feel, and create some openings for younger players now or in the future.
He outlined some differences between the 2011 and 2014 deals -- and then added how he was not actively seeking a move that would involve anyone on the current major-league roster, not unless they shifted into sell mode. They haven't. They don't want to. So, it's buy. And the preference is to make a move off the roster.
Although Mozeliak and others wouldn't comment on this, sources have indicated to me the one exception would be Michael Wacha, because he's likely to walk as a free agent and there could be interest in getting something in return for him now if they need that roster spot for a second/third lefty after the deadline.