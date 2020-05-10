NO TESTING, NO SPORTS?

QUESTION: Is MLB waiting for "Dr. Doom" Fauci, the new de facto commissioner of sports, to give clearance to play, or are the obstacles just too big to pull this off? The latest media reports are what we’ve been hearing for weeks -- lots of ideas, but not much else.
GORDO: The big problem is the lack of an aggressive national testing program. It's up to the states, and pro leagues have teams all over the map. Some are in great testing shape, others are not. The state-to-state social-distancing rules are all over the place, too.
I believe the NHL will pull off its playoffs with the hub concept, picking where sports will be reasonably safe. The NBA could do the same. The NFL could push back its season. Baseball faces the biggest challenge in the short term.
