No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN (Arlington, Texas)
Line: Texas A&M by 23
Quick Hit: Arkansas is a pig sty. The Hogs are just 2-12 against FBS teams under Chad Morris and seem to be getting worse under the second-year coach. Meanwhile, the Aggies’ only accomplishment thus far is not getting blown out by Clemson. Auburn waltzed into Kyle Field last week with a freshman quarterback and controlled the game for four quarters. Why, then, are we still ranking the Aggies, whose only wins are against Texas State and Lamar?
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 38, Arkansas 14