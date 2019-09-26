Subscribe for 99¢
No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN (Arlington, Texas)

Line: Texas A&M by 23

Quick Hit: Arkansas is a pig sty. The Hogs are just 2-12 against FBS teams under Chad Morris and seem to be getting worse under the second-year coach. Meanwhile, the Aggies’ only accomplishment thus far is not getting blown out by Clemson. Auburn waltzed into Kyle Field last week with a  freshman quarterback and controlled the game for four quarters. Why, then, are we still ranking the Aggies, whose only wins are against Texas State and Lamar?

Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 38, Arkansas 14

