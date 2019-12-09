QUESTION: Does the front office truly believe that Matt Carpenter will be the opening day third baseman? With Edman’s successes and a fan base growing more and more frustrated with Carp's issues, how deep into the 2020 season will they allow a struggling Carpenter to start?
GOOLD: They do. They must. They signed the contract. Shildt and the front office are very public with their comments about Carpenter and his place on the team, and they know those comments are on the record and can be used against them if it doesn't work out. They need that production. That's one of the areas where the improvement in offense must come.