NO VACCINE, NO HOCKEY?

QUESTION: Who has more leverage, the CDC or the NHL Board of Governors? We need hockey.
TOM T.: Ultimately it's going to be the governors of the relevant states and the mayors of the relevant cities who make the call. And they're going to be more inclined to listen to the CDC than the Board of Governors.
Ultimately, I don't see anything until we get a vaccine. Otherwise, it's too easy for the whole thing to start all over again.
Follow-up: We've seen the last of hockey this season. By the time the health officials approve it, it will be too late in the summer and the playoffs would spill over into next season, unless the NHL decided to play a one-and-done tournament.
TOM T.: I think we could see best two out of three in the first round, maybe the second round, then best of five or seven in the conference final and then a best of seven final. I think that's the minimum the league would look at it for getting it done quickly. With a maximum of 18 games in the postseason, you could get it done in five weeks or so, rather than in two months.
But again, unless there's a vaccine, I think it will be hard to play games with the risk of one positive test calling off everything.
