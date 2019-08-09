QUESTION: Tell me how the Blues improved their team? Their challenge will be making the playoffs — the Blues are a team made for the tight game of the playoffs, not the regular season. They're still too slow. No team ever repeats without improvements!
GORDO: Cup-winning teams seldom repeat, period. And when you spend to the cap and then win a Cup, there really is no way to improve. That the Blues can bring back almost everybody is amazing. I do think Jordan Kyrou (above) could add a nice boost if he gets back to 100 percent after knee surgery.