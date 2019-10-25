Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX
Line: Ohio State by 14½
Quick Hit: This was shaping up to be a colossal Big Ten showdown, then Illinois had to go ruin everything with the upset of the season last week, taking down the impenetrable Badgers. That stripped some luster from this matchup, but if Wisconsin decides to show up in Columbus, this figures to be a slugfest between two great defensive teams and two Heisman candidates in Buckeyes QB Justin Fields and Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor.
Matter's Pick: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 17