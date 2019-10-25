Team up with us for 99¢
No. 13 Wisconsin looks for redemption against No. 3 Buckeyes

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) escapes pressure from Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX

Line: Ohio State by 14½

Quick Hit: This was shaping up to be a colossal Big Ten showdown, then Illinois had to go ruin everything with the upset of the season last week, taking down the impenetrable Badgers. That stripped some luster from this matchup, but if Wisconsin decides to show up in Columbus, this figures to be a slugfest between two great defensive teams and two Heisman candidates in Buckeyes QB Justin Fields and Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor.

Matter's Pick: Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 17