NOBODY'S KNOCKING OZUNA NOW

QUESTION: Your thoughts on Marcell Ozuna? Was it just timing? Is he an up-and-down player? Was it a "fit" thing? I doubt that the Cards would have been so uninspired to sign him if he played this way for them.
COMMISH: I didn't like it when the Cardinals didn't re-sign Ozuna, and said so at the time. He had a hand injury that bothered him last season but it seems healed now.
I know the Cardinals said they wanted to find out what they had in their outfield. Well, for the most part, they found out.
If Ozuna had hit this way last year. he would still be here, especially if the Cardinals would have known they were going to have a DH, as the Braves were fortunate to find out.
