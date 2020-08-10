You have permission to edit this article.
NOGOWSKI UP NEXT?
Cardinals intrasquad games continue

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman John Nogowski (83) hits a foul ball during an intrasquad game at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 17, 2020. Cardinals "red" team won 2-1. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

COMMENT: Everyone wants to see Dylan Carlson, but Rangel Ravelo, Justin Williams and John Nogowski (above) deserve a shot, too. They all have good offensive stats in the minors and all have played corner outfield.

GOOLD: There's a case to be made. Nogowski has put himself in the conversation with a strong season and one that defies the strikeout trends of other hitters. He would be an interesting addition to the lineup for sure.

