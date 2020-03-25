2. NOLAN GORMAN, Third Baseman

Bats/Throws: L/R ... Height: 6-1 ... Age: 19
Acquired: Drafted 1st round (HS-Phoenix), 2018.
In 2019: 125 games, .248/.326/.439, .765 OPS, 15 HR, 51 XB, 62 RBIs, 45 BB, 152 K at Class A Peoria and Class A Palm Beach, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 2.
MLB.com ranking: No. 2.
Scouting report: More than a decade ago, during a visit to Class AA Springfield to work on a story on the prospect who signaled a change in the Cardinals’ approach to the minors, a scout told me to look at the doubles. Those doubles, he said, would become homers as the player matured, aged, got stronger, got better – and they would do that at the highest level. Colby Rasmus, the prospect prime, would hit 37 doubles at Class AA Springfield in 2007. He’d finish the year with 69 extra-base hits. Five years later, Oscar Taveras arrived at the same level with the same fanfare. Follow the doubles. Taveras also had 37 doubles to go with his 23 homers and a total of 67 extra-base hits. Seven years later, along comes Dylan Carlson and his 24 doubles at Class AA Springfield and a total of 51 extra-base hits at the level.
In 2020, here comes Gorman. Follow the doubles. In 2019, some of which was spent at a level that swallow hitters whole, Gorman had 113 hits and 51 of them in 456 at-bats went for extra bases. For context, considered at the far friendlier hitter environments of the Texas League, Carlson had 117 hits in 417 at-bats and 51 went for extra bases. With an assignment to the Double-A S-Cards likely if/when games resume this summer, Gorman is poised for a power breakout. Follow the doubles.
“Muscular with a broad chest and strong hands, Gorman possesses the plus-plus raw power to make balls disappear,” Baseball America wrote about him. “He has the ingredients to be an average hitter as he improves his approach.”
His advancement was apparent already this spring.
ETA: Realistically, late 2021.
