No. 25 Stanford hosts Northwestern in season opener

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald directs his team from the sidelines during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Indianapolis. It seems no one is talking about Northwestern even though it won the Big Ten West last year. The chatter surely will start if the Wildcats beat the Cardinal on the road Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Kickoff: 3 p.m., FOX

Line: Stanford by 6

Quick Hit: Two academic titans meet for what should be an entertaining Big Ten-Pac-12 showdown. Stanford has won 11 straight home openers but is just 24-24 against the spread as home favorites under David Shaw. This is hard to believe, but only five FBS head coaches have been at their current jobs longer than Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, now in season No. 14 at his alma mater. Fitz’s Wildcats are excellent underdogs on the road, going 24-9 against the spread the last 10 years, including 8-0 the last three seasons.

Matter's Pick: Stanford 27, Northwestern 24