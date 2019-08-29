Kickoff: 3 p.m., FOX
Line: Stanford by 6
Quick Hit: Two academic titans meet for what should be an entertaining Big Ten-Pac-12 showdown. Stanford has won 11 straight home openers but is just 24-24 against the spread as home favorites under David Shaw. This is hard to believe, but only five FBS head coaches have been at their current jobs longer than Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, now in season No. 14 at his alma mater. Fitz’s Wildcats are excellent underdogs on the road, going 24-9 against the spread the last 10 years, including 8-0 the last three seasons.
Matter's Pick: Stanford 27, Northwestern 24