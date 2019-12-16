QUESTION: So, since Fowler has arrived, the front office has sacrificed Pham, Piscotty, Mercado and Grichuk, and Ozuna likely is on the way out, too. At what point do they start playing the players and not the contract?
COMMISH: Some of this, you must remember, was based on Bader being an impact player which, so far, he has been only in the field. Neither Pham nor Piscotty was hitting .250 when traded. The Mercado deal likely was a mistake and Grichuk for Dom Leone was a mistake. But nobody really seemed to be in angst when Grichuk was dealt.
This isn't all on Fowler. Bader was counted on, too.
Follow-up: If Fowler repeats his 2019 season next year, do you see him: (A) As a starter all year? (B) Splitting time with someone else evenly all year after the first month? (C) A bench player after the first month or two?
COMMISH: I would see "B" as the most likely outcome. If it gets to "C," then Fowler might ask to be traded.