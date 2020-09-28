NOT LIKING THE PLAYOFF FORMAT?

QUESTION: If the Cardinals don't win I hope the Brewers do. They are under .500. Maybe that will show MLB how big of a joke expanded playoffs are
COMMISH: I'm sorely tempted to agree with you. Some of the aspects of the playoff system I don't like, such as the division champions receiving no real advantage by having to play in a two-of-three first round like everybody else. They should have byes and have the rest of the clubs slug it out for three days.
