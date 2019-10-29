QUESTION: If Carlos Martinez indeed goes into the rotation, would you be OK with Helsley or Gallegos being the closer until midseason?
BENFRED: Sure. Or even someone else. Keep cycling through until someone sticks, then spin again when that guy can't get it done.
I'm done with the idea of signing established relievers. The Cardinals can't do it right, so they should just stop and focus on making them instead.
Carlos wanting to be in the rotation, and Carlos being in the rotation, are two very different things. The chances his road leads back to closer seem pretty high, based off of what we've watched recently.