NOT SO FAST ON HICKS AS THE CLOSER

QUESTION: Jordan Hicks as the closer when this season starts, or do you stick with closer-by-committee? Pros/cons of each?
COMMISH: Jordan Hicks shouldn't be expected to step into the closer's role when play begins after not having pitched since last June. When ready, he would be part of the "committee."
In a shortened season, there are not many "cons" for pitching philosophy other than that more pitchers will be used every game because the starters won't be conditioned to go as long and rosters will be expanded for the first few weeks.
