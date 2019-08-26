QUESTION: What did you think of DeWitt's comments in Goold's interview with him? Sounds like it's the same old plan for this franchise, and nothing 'big' is going to change in the near future.
COMMISH: If you're looking for something "big" to happen in the front office, I do not see that happening, according to DeWitt's comments.
However, in the past two offseasons, the Cardinals traded for Ozuna and Goldschmidt and tried to trade for Stanton. I think all of those have qualified as "big" and I think they would be in the market for a third baseman this offseason.
Follow-up: DeWitt must have referred to "coming close" a half-dozen times when defending the organization. Anyone thinking major changes are coming if the Cards miss the playoffs for a fourth straight year are living in fantasy land.
COMMISH: I don't think major changes are coming, no matter what happens. But I don't think missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year should be a reference point right now. They would have to collapse to miss them this year because they are well ahead of the other teams with whom they would be contending for a potential second wild-card spot.