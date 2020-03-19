NOTHING IN RETURN FOR MUNOZ?

QUESTION: Why did the Cardinals not try to get something for Yairo Munoz? He was half of the Stephen Piscotty trade, after all.
BENFRED: That's one way of viewing it, I suppose. But it ignores the Piscotty trade was, first and foremost, about getting Piscotty back closer to his mom, who was battling ALS.
Munoz didn't demand a trade from the Cardinals. He just left. Bolted. Adios.
The Cardinals could have put him on the restricted list and haggled with it, but decided it was better to just cut ties. In doing so they didn't have to put him on the MLB injured list, as he hurt his hamstring just before his departure.
I think from a bottom-line sense, they are fine with how it worked out. A fringe roster player who bolts the team in the middle of camp doesn't exactly have the best trade value, either.
I know for a fact that manager Mike Shildt was upset that it came to this, and frustrated that he did not have more time to try to smooth things over. He was close with Munoz and had stuck up for him in the past. He was hurt that Munoz didn't come to him before taking off.
The front office didn't think going through more hoops with Munoz was worth whatever could come from dealing him later, or else the release would not have happened.