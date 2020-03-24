NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO HAMMER OUT A PETRO DEAL

QUESTION: With the halt of NHL games, do you think the Blues will try and enter into serious negotiations with Alex Pietrangelo?
BENFRED: I imagine, right now, the Blues are more concerned — as is every team — with figuring out when the season will come back, if it will come back, and how to best prepare its players for the return if there is one. The team is also concerned about, you know, health. Already, a team employee's family member has been diagnosed with coronavirus. It's shortsighted to think this won't become a bigger problem for the team, for all teams, for all of us.
So, I would be surprised if hammering out the Petro extension was front of mind for anyone involved at the moment. The Blues are not the only team that is going to lose money because of the pandemic. Every team will. If the season doesn't come back, the entire league will face a decreased salary cap, meaning all teams have less cash to throw around. Players' values are going to shrink before their eyes.
I've said it before, but I'll say it again here. I don't think the Blues let Petro get away without a very compelling offer that makes him think long and hard about staying in St. Louis to build upon the legacy he has here.
