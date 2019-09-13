It’s often the case that players recovering from major knee surgery, regardless of the sport, really return to form in their second season after the surgery. The Blues certainly hope that’s the case with Robby Fabbri. He’s actually coming back from two knee surgeries, but this is his second season back from the most recent procedure.
If Fabbri returns to form, and he showed flashes of it last season, he’s a top six — certainly a top nine — forward. And if he doesn’t? Well, the parade could pass him by in St. Louis, with young players such as Sammy Blais, Zach Sanford, Robert Thomas and prospects Jordan Kyrou and Klim Kostin all vying for a roster spot and playing time. This is a huge year for Fabbri, who looked like a star in the making not that long ago.