O'NEILL IN LEFT? NOT SO FAST

COMMENT: Lane Thomas was starting to play better the last couple games while O'Neill was reverting back to his strikeouts. He might have stolen LF for opening day if spring training had not been cancelled.
GORDO: That could still happen. There is a lot of love for Lane Thomas in the organization. He could be in play for Bader's spot as well.
The truncated outfielder competition is probably the No. 1 drawback for the Cardinals losing the remainder of exhibition play. The situation remains unresolved. I noted in earlier chats that the outfield could remain fluid during the season and now the shorter spring training could contribute to that.