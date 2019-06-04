QUESTION: Would it be a fair assumption to say that Tyler O'Neill has been surpassed by Dylan Carlson, and possibly even Lane Thomas, on the organization's OF depth chart?
GOOLD: I'm not so sure. I get what you're saying, I do. But I don't think the depth chart is as linear as you make it sound. If they need a corner outfielder tomorrow, O'Neill gets the call. If they need a fourth outfielder who can play center well, Thomas gets the call. In neither of those situations, does Carlson get the call. If they need a starter in the corners for a longterm because of injury, O'Neill gets the call today, but Carlson could be the answer by August, but not if Thomas is, if he really goes on a tear. So, does that put Carlson ahead of O'Neill or Thomas? Not really.
I see a depth chart for today that has Carlson third. There is also a depth chart for 2020 that has Carlson vying for a role in the majors. So there's the current depth chart and projected depth chart, and those might have the outfielders in different order. And Carlson has not yet leaped ahead in both. He's only expected to keep leaping ahead toward the majors.