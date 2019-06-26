QUESTION: What is the vibe of Mizzou toward flipping its fate on the postseason ban before the football season starts?
BENFRED: I think Mizzou feels good about its chances of flipping the bowl ban in the reverasl. I recently spoke with AD Jim Sterk during a radio interview at KTRS, and he pointed out that the body that hears the appeal is not the body that handed down the punishment, which is not the body that investigated the academic wrongdoing in the athletics department. There was a big disconnect between the investigation and the enforcement, and Mizzou has reason to believe the appeals committee will be more receptive. I realize everyone wants to know when the news will come: upheld or reversed. And there was initially hope it would be decided before the seaon. And it becomes a bigger story the longer the season goes on without word - especially if Mizzou is winning games, which its schedule suggests it should.