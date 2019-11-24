QUESTION: What would you put as the odds of Marcell Ozuna returning to the Cardinals?
GORDO: Not great, given the high-level of interest in him from teams with money to spend. The free-agent outfield class is terrible, so he's going to get overpaid after two so-so seasons in the STL. I could not blame the Cardinals for passing on another potential bad contract.
Follow-up: Read a national report that says the Diamondbacks are interested in Ozuna. Guessing that would partly be contingent on a trade of David Peralta, who's a lefthanded hitter with some pop and a Gold Glove fielder. Would the Cardinals be interested in pursuing him?
GORDO: Peralta's a nice player when healthy, but he's a year away from free agency so that makes him a likely rental player. And do the Cardinals want to trade assets for a rental player when they have a half-dozen young outfielders to sort? Remember, this team not only faces payroll limitations, it also depleted its surplus of prospects.