QUESTION: It's been a quiet offseason so far. What percentage would you give that the Cardinals trade one of the three. Carpenter/Bader/Jose Martinez. Also, more #BPIB please.
GOOLD: The podcast should return this week as a preview of the Winter Meetings. We're putting together the coverage plan for next week in San Diego. Ben Frederickson will be traveling as well, giving the Post-Dispatch two writers on site, and a chance for the constant coverage and daily chats that you've come to expect from the Post-Dispatch's presence at the winter meetings.
It's been a quiet offseason for all of baseball, for sure. And the Cardinals haven't had that move that they want to make that means jumping to the front of the line like they did with Cecil, backup catchers, Peralta, or, even, a year ago Goldschmidt.
I would put the percentages as low for all three. Carpenter is about a zero with his no-trade clause and the Cardinals' public statements of commitment to him. The organization currently sees Bader as their starting center fielder and they've fended off interest in him before/again in part because they don't like the return they'd get for him. Jose Martinez? He's got a role now with the team, and does it well. And he's signed through 2020, so there's financial certainty that the Cardinals like.
FOLLOW-UP: Are the Rockies looking for OF's to roam their expansive OF? I could see Bader or O'Neill being attractive to them for 2 reasons, Bader's defense and O'Neill's offense in the rarified atmosphere. Any fit there at all?
GOOLD: Seems like I've said it every week for awhile now, and that includes trying to explore this during the season while in Coors Field: It doesn't take a brain surgeon to see how well Harrison Bader would fit at Coors Field with the Rockies. He could cover that huge wide-open space there in center and his offense would flourish at that field. If that phone call hasn't been made to at least explore that possibility, then -- shrug -- I must not be smart enough to figure out what's going on there in Denver. And, as we know, the GM of the Rockies would agree with that.